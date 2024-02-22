Google will soon use Reddit posts to train its AI models, new yearly $60 million deal reveals
Fueling anticipation for its IPO, Reddit joins the AI research once again and partners with Google in a major deal. The popular social media platform to grant Google access to its massive trove of content for training its diverse AI models.
A recent exclusive report from Reuters suggests the new Google deal, which is worth around $60 million a year, could potentially enhance Reddit’s pre-IPO attractiveness to investors. The filing could be submitted as early as this Thursday, with plans to sell around 10% of its shares.
But Reddit isn’t a newcomer to the AI scene. In 2021, alongside its $10 billion valuation, it teamed up with Microsoft and Bing, exchanging content like AMAs and enhancing search visibility for subreddits in Google Search.
Google has had quite a busy few weeks recently. The company has a lot to catch up with Microsoft in the AI race, and now, it’s just launched a few AI models: a light Gemma model that’s made with responsible AI in mind, and Gemini 1.5 that could be 20 times faster than Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s GPT-4.
The model’s Pro version got the ability to process information within a staggering 1 million token context window for a limited number of devs and enterprises, a dramatic jump from the previous limit of 128k tokens.
Reddit and Google are yet to make official announcements regarding the report.