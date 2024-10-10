OpenAI doesn't want to share ad revenues from SearchGPT with your website

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

OpenAI plans to integrate its SearchGPT prototype into ChatGPT by the end of 2024, as announced by Varun Shetty, head of media partnerships, during a news publishers’ event.

The hotly anticipated SeachGPT, first launched in July, will be deeply integrated with the AI chatbot, combining AI with real-time web information. It can also cite relevant sources to support publishers and content creators, but, you can no longer join the waitlist for the prototype via OpenAI’s website.

Google sure does hold the title of the most popular search engine, especially now that it has Gemini AI, but the arrival of AI-fused SearchGPT could shake things up a bit. And, it could also influence SEO strategies due to the AI chatbot’s large user base.

Speaking during the Twipe Digital Growth Summit in Brussels, Shetty also mentioned further that while publishers can expect increased traffic from new audiences, there will be no ad revenue sharing; instead, they will be compensated through clicks and traffic.

“No one wants to read AI-generated news, but can we make it easier for journalists to recommend stories? To find the right photos within the CMS? To create that context box that sits along the side?,” he says further, considering that OpenAI has partnered up with a lot of media like Financial Times & others.

“What we want to do is really balance the user experience of wanting to find an answer about recent events or information with the publisher need to be correctly attributed, sourced and have traffic driven back to their sites,” he says in another occasion of the speech.