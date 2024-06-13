Report: OpenAI's revenue doubles in 6 months to top $3B/year

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT and GPT LLMs, has doubled its annual revenue to $3.4 billion, according to a report from The Information.

The Information reports that most of OpenAI’s revenue comes from a subscription version of ChatGPT that offers higher messaging limits to users who pay at least $20 a month, as well as from developers who pay OpenAI to use the company’s large language models in their own apps and services.

$200 million of the reported $3.4 billion comes from Microsoft, which gives OpenAI a cut of sales of its large language models to customers using Azure.

The report suggests that OpenAI’s revenue has grown rapidly since the company launched ChatGPT. About a year ago, OpenAI reported about $1 billion in annualized revenue, a figure that grew to about $1.6 billion around the end of 2023, as per The Information.

However, an OpenAI spokesperson told The Information that the financials were “inaccurate” but did not explain which details it disputed.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier this week, Apple announced a partnership with OpenAI. The company plans to hook ChatGPT right into its operating systems for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, letting Siri reach out to ChatGPT to answer questions. The financial terms of that deal, however, are still unknown.