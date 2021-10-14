Samsung has started testing the Android 12-based OneUI 4.0 update with beta testers in the month of September, but we didn’t know as to when the company would roll out the stable update, until now.

While answering a query, a Samsung moderator has said that the company is readying the Stable OneUI 4.0 for a release in December. Samsung is confirmed to be working with Korean telecom operators to deliver the update this year.

Currently, the company is testing the Android 12 update with Galaxy S21 users registered in the beta program. The company is expected to make the beta update available for other flagship Galaxy phones in the coming days.

While we won’t be surprised to see the OneUI 4.0 update making its debut in December, the development process is always unpredictable. In other words, there is also a possibility that Samsung will push the launch to a later date.

Meanwhile, the new OneUI update will include massive changes for many of the stock Samsung apps, and we’ve already seen some of the changes in the latest beta build. The update will also include better optimization for Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 and minor Knox updates. Another big change is the adoption of Android 12’s Material You UI. We’ll learn more about all the new features of the OneUI 4.0 update in the upcoming beta builds.

via SamMobile