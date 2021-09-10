A couple of days back, we reported that Samsung will release the first OneUI 4.0 beta build for Galaxy S21 series smartphones. The confirmation came directly from the horse’s mouth, but now it looks like the company has a change of heart. According to tipster FrontTron, the OneUI 4.0 beta update for Galaxy S21 series has been delayed.

The update was supposed to release yesterday, September 9, but for reasons unknown to us, the company has decided to push it to a later date. However, the tipster hasn’t shared any information as to when the company will make the update available for Galaxy S21 users.

While the reason behind the delay is unknown, there is a good chance that Samsung has encountered some serious issues while testing OneUI 4.0 beta update on Galaxy S21. And if that’s the case, delaying the rollout is the right thing to do. Unfortunately, we haven’t heard anything from the official yet.

Talking about the new features in the upcoming OneUI update, we’re don’t have anything concrete at the moment, but rumor has it that the new update will include exciting new features, faster performance, feature-rich stock apps, improved power efficiency. Rumors also suggest that the OneUI 4.0 design will be very similar to the Material You design of Android 12.

For those Galaxy S21 users wanting to participate in the OneUI 4.0 beta program, you’ll first need to download the Samsung Members app on your smartphone, after which a quick registration is required to become a member. Lastly, you need to click on the ‘Registration for One UI Beta Program’ banner that appears on the home page of the app.