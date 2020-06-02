Rumors of OnePlus making an affordable flagship called OnePlus Z have been doing the rounds for a long time. A few days ago, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also confirmed that the company is working on “more affordable product offering,” buttressing the previous rumors. And now, the Geekbench benchmark site also confirms the existence of an affordable flagship.

An OnePlus smartphone bearing model number AC2003 has recently been spotted on Geekbench. The Geekbench data suggests that OnePlus AC2003 has a lot of similarities with the leaked specs of OnePlus Z so much so that it kind of obvious that these two are basically the same product.

On Geekbench 5.1.1, OnePlus’ upcoming affordable flagship managed a single-core score of 612 and a multi-core score of 1955. The Geekbench data also suggests that the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G, which goes in line with what we reported last month. Additionally, the model that surfaced on Geekbench has 12GB of RAM and is powered by Android 10. The Geekbench listing of the OnePlus Z also means that OnePlus is quite close to releasing the smartphone.

Rumor has it that the upcoming OnePlus Z will feature a 6.4-inch or a 6.5-inch AMOLED display panel, under which there will be a fingerprint sensor, Type-C port on the bottom of the frame, an alert slider on the side and no headphone jack. The smartphone will feature a flat display with a centrally-aligned hole punch design. The company is rumored to be releasing its budget flagship phone in the month of July this year.