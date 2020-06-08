Last week, we reported that OnePlus’ budget flagship called OnePlus Z is going to be launched soon, without giving you anything on the exact release date. And now, courtesy of an online survey, we know about the exact launch date and other key pieces of information about the OnePlus Z.

According to a thread on an online forum called DesiDime, a survey asked PayBack users if they’re interested in purchasing a smartphone from OnePlus with certain specifications and at a certain price(via XDA-Developers). PayBack is a customer loyalty program that lets you earn rewards points on your daily shopping from 100+ online & in-store partners across India.

The survey posted some details about an unreleased OnePlus device, including price, key specifications, and launch date. While the survey didn’t categorically mention OnePlus Z, the specifications of the unreleased OnePlus phone are very similar to what’s inside the OnePlus Z, so the likelihood is that we’re making good guesses.

According to the survey, the OnePlus Z will feature a 6.56-inch super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a 4,300mAh battery and will have support for 30W fast charging. The in-display fingerprint sensor is another exciting feature that will be added to the upcoming OnePlus Z. The smartphone will rely on Snapdragon 765 for processing power and will pack 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Talking about the camera, the smartphone will have three triple camera setup on the back, 64MP being the main camera, while the 16MP could be an ultra-wide lens, and the 2MP camera might either be a depth sensor, or it could be a macro shooter. For taking selfies, you get a 16MP front-facing hole punch camera.

The smartphone will be available at a price point of Rs. 24,990(~$330) in India and according to sources close to the development, OnePlus Z will officially be launched on July 10 in India.