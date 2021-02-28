OnePlus is all set to hold an event next month, March, to announce as many as four new products, according to famous Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal(via 91mobiles). If the tipster is to be believed, the products that the company has plans to launch are the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and low-cost OnePlus 9R alongside the much-awaited OnePlus Watch.

The tipster also confirmed that the low-cost OnePlus 9 will be called OnePlus 9R and note OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite, which is something that the likes of Evan Blass have also claimed. However, it’s worth noting that the fact that the 9R exists is not confirmed by the company officials, so it’s better to wait for the March event to develop better clarity regarding the name.

Apart from the OnePlus 9R, or whatever the company ends up calling it, the company’s first-ever smartwatch is something that many of us are waiting for eagerly. You can know more about the OnePlus Watch here.

The tipster says that the company will launch at least four new products in March, and that means we may also see more new products. However, this is just a wild guess.

Talking about the OnePlus 9R, rumor has it that the 9R will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that has support for a high screen refresh rate, 90Hz to be specific. Powering the smartphone will be a Snapdragon 690 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, though we don’t know whether or not the OnePlus 9E will include other variants with more RAM. The base variant of the device will have 128GB of storage. You can know more about the OnePlus 9 series here.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will hold the event on March 14.