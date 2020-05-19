Last week we reported about OnePlus 8 Pro’s ability to see through some clothing materials and plastics. This causes quite a roar on social media as people complained about privacy and the fact that it could be abused by users.

Even though there’s very little evidence to prove that the camera could be abused, OnePlus has now decided to disable the feature on OnePlus 8 Pro. The company announced the decision on Chinese microblogging website Weibo for Hydrogen OS but the same could be applied to OxygenOS as well. The company plans to work around the X-ray problem of the colour filter and reenable it later.

OnePlus 8 Pro is the first smartphone with a colour filter and uses it for different effects but the recent controversy online has caused the company to rethink the feature. Since the feature was discovered, the online forums have been flooded with people posting photos of the feature in action.