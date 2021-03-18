In December last year, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the company is working with the WearOS team to improve connectivity between the Wear OS ecosystem, Android TV, and Android smartphones. This gave birth to the rumor that the upcoming OnePlus Watch will be based on the WearOS. But in reality, the company has a different plan.

In a forum post, Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus Watch won’t be running WearOS, instead, the company is using “RTOS” or “real time operating system.” According to the CEO, the RTOS will provide a smooth experience and great battery life, though Lua hasn’t given us any information as to how long the battery will last on a single charge.

We chose to go with a smart wear operating system developed based on RTOS because we believe it provides you a smooth and reliable experience while offering a great battery life, covering some of the biggest concerns we’ve been hearing from people looking to buy a smartwatch.

In the community post, the CEO also noted that the upcoming smartwatch is one of the most requested devices from the community members.

OnePlus recently dropped a teaser of its smartwatch, revealing that the smartwatch will launch alongside the OnePlus 9 series. The company, however, didn’t reveal anything about what the smartwatch looks like in the teaser. Luckily, the specs of the smartwatch recently leaked, courtesy of Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal. You can know more about the smartwatch here.

How many of you’re excited about the OnePlus Watch? Let’s know down in the comments.