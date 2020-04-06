Besides OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z and Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger will be released at OnePlus’ pop-up event, which will be streamed online on April 14. Earlier today, we posted details about the Bullets Wireless Z and now, thanks to TechDroider, we also know a few key pieces of the information about the upcoming OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger.

According to TechDroider, OnePlus’ new wireless charger will make the battery of the OnePlus 8 Pro go from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes and to 100 percent in 80 minutes. To make sure that the wireless charger doesn’t get too hot, OnePlus has added a cooling fan, which will automatically turn off at night, thanks to the AI Sleep Mode feature.

Dust Protection and protection from overheating are also some of the key specifications of the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger.

Based on what previous rumors suggest, the upcoming OnePlus wireless charger will be exclusive to the OnePlus 8 Pro as OnePlus 8 won’t have support for wireless charging. We currently don’t know whether it’ll support other brands that have support for the wireless charging technology.

The wireless charger will cost you €70(~$76 and ~Rs. 5,740) in the European Union.