OnePlus is going to announce a slew of new products at its OnePlus 8 event, which is ready to take place on April 14. Besides OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, the Shenzhen-based company is also going to launch two interesting new products — the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger, which will be exclusive to OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, an affordable version of the already existing Bullets Wireless 2 earphones.

Now, thanks to tipster Ishan Agarwal, we also know quite a lot about OnePlus’ upcoming wireless earphones. According to the tipster, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will have support for a Warp Charge fast charging technology, making it possible for you to use the pair of earphones for 10 hours with just a 10-minute charge. On a full charge, the battery will last 20 hours(via PriceBaba).

Bullets Wireless Z will also be water and dust resistant, thanks to the IP55 certification. Furthermore, the Bluetooth latency in OnePlus’ upcoming earphones is going to be quite impressive — it’s just 110ms — lower than Apple’s AirPods Pro which features a Bluetooth latency of 144ms.

Previous rumors suggest that the Wireless Z will have noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, Type-C port, and easy pairing with OnePlus phones. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will come in 4 different colors— Green, Blue, Black, and Silver.