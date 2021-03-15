OnePlus is confirmed to hold an event on March 23 where the company will launch a plethora of new products, including the OnePlus 9 series, its first-ever smartwatch, and now we’re hearing that the company will also launch a 50W wireless charger at the event(via Pricebaba).

According to Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 9 Pro will have support for 50W wireless charging, while its predecessor, which is the OnePlus 8 Pro, supports 30W wireless charging speeds. Although not confirmed, the regular OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R are unlikely to support wireless charging, just like the OnePlus 8.

The upcoming OnePlus flagship is confirmed to be based on Snapdragon 888 processor. According to previous rumors, the OnePlus 9 has support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR content. The OnePlus 9 Pro will feature 4 cameras, including 3.3x zoom with tilt-shift mode. In addition, the 9 Pro will feature Hasselblad branding on the camera. Other specs include a 4,500mAh battery, Android 11, a 6.7-inch QHD+ display, LPDDR5 RAM, 50MP IMX789 primary camera, Sony IMX766 ultra-wide camera, and 4K 120fps video recording. You can know more about the 9 Pro here.

How many of you’re planning to buy the OnePlus 9 Pro and the 50W wireless charger? Let’s know down in the comments.