In the last couple of years, OnePlus reshaped its product strategy to reach more people. OnePlus is no longer a smartphone brand as it’s has diversified its product portfolio — besides smartphones and accessories, it’s also a popular smart TV brand. And apparently, the company is targeting another product segment: tablets.

We haven’t heard about a OnePlus tablet directly from the horse’s mouth, there is enough proof to believe that the company is gearing up for the launch of its first-ever tablet. A new tablet called OnePlus Pad has recently been spotted on European Union Intellectual Property Office(EUIPO), confirming the existence of the product. The EUIPO listing also hints that the launch of the OnePlus Pad could happen soon.

The EUIPO listing, however, has little to do with the product specs. In other words, the listing doesn’t reveal information related to the specs of the OnePlus Pad. But we’re hopeful that as we approach the launch date, we’ll get to know more about it. Nevertheless, we’re willing to bet that the OnePlus first-ever tablet will be based on Android.

The fact that OnePlus is working on a tablet isn’t a surprise for us, the reason being the fact that its sister companies are also doing the same. For one, both Vivo and Realme are confirmed to be working on their own Android tablets.

A crowded Android tablet market will mean consumers will get more options, and there will be competition, which will eventually lead to companies launching better tablets. So, it’s a win-win for everyone!

Are you excited about the launch of the OnePlus Pad? Let us know down in the comments.

