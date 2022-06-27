OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord N200 5G last year. The Shenzhen-based tech company is now reportedly looking to bring a successor to its previous year’s entry-level device. Folks over at RootmyGalaxy have first spotted CPH2389, which is believed to be the model number of the upcoming Nord N300 5G, on the FCC certification site.

Considering CPH2389 is truly the successor to Nord N200 5G, the FCC listing indicates that OnePlus has come close to launching the N300 5G smartphone. The N200 5G was launched in June last year, but the N300 5G is unlikely to be launched in the same month. July or August could be a safe bet, provided it doesn’t delay the product.

The FCC listing suggests only the possibility that N300 5G could launch soon and nothing more. The N300 5G is still a mysterious device, as we don’t know much about its specifications or what it would look like. That said, Passionategeekz has confirmed that the upcoming Nord handset will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage as the minimum. There are also speculations that it will be based on a Snapdragon chip and run Android 11 out of the box.

RootmyGalaxy predicts that the new Nord N200 5G price will be $239, which means it’s indifferent to the Nord N200 5G handset. However, the handset will reportedly be exclusive to the United States of America and Canada, continuing the tradition of limited availability of Nord NX00 (X = 1,2,3,…) devices. Mind you that these are all speculations; hence, you should take them with a pinch of salt.

To recall, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G features a 6.49-inch IPS LCD punch-hole display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 405ppi pixel density, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Octa-core Snapdragon 480 chipset. It rocks a triple camera setup, consisting of 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF, 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth). It also has a 16 MP, f/2.1 front camera to let you take selfies and attend video calls.