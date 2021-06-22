OnePlus is going through a transformation — from an enthusiast brand to a smartphone brand that wants to appeal to the masses. Last year, the Shenzhen tech firm entered the mid-range smartphone segment and got a taste of success immediately in the USA with its Nord series smartphones. While the company’s effort to become a more accessible smartphone brand may be paying off, it seems to be not interested in delivering software updates to its mid-range and entry-level smartphones.

OnePlus confirmed to 9to5google that its recently-released OnePlus Nord N200, which happens to be the successor of the Nord N100, will get only one major Android update and three years of “maintenance updates.” The Nord N200 offers Android 11 out of the box, so the smartphone won’t get any major Android update beyond Android 12.

This isn’t the first Nord-branded smartphone that will get only one major Android update. OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100, which were released last year, are eligible to get only one major Android update, Android 11. While this isn’t something that OnePlus users are unaware of, it’ll discourage many users, especially those who care about software updates, from buying an entry-level or mid-range OnePlus smartphone.

If you’re using a mid-range or entry-level smartphone., are software updates important to you? Does it influence your purchasing decision? Let’s know down in the comments.