Rumors were rife that OnePlus would launch a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 this year, though we didn’t get any information about the release date, until now.

As first spotted by Indian tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus Nord N10 successor, codenamed ‘Ebba’, has just passed India’s BIS certification, hinting that the launch could be imminent. Unfortunately, though, the certification site didn’t reveal key details about the smartphone. It didn’t confirm the official name for the Nord N10 successor either. However, if tipster Max Jambor is to be believed, the Nord N10 successor will officially be called OnePlus Nord N1 5G.

According to the previous leaks, the Nord N10 successor will measure 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm (10.3mm with the rear camera bump) and will have a plastic rear panel and shiny metal frame. In terms of display size and positioning of the selfie camera, the Nord N10 will be similar to its predecessor — a 6.49-inch flat display and a single punch-hole selfie camera on the top left corner of the display. However, the tipster didn’t give any information about the display resolutions.

While the design of the OnePlus Nord N1 appears to be very similar to its predecessor, there exist some striking differences between the two. One of the interesting things about the N1 is the positioning on the fingerprint sensor. The sensor is located on the right frame as against the OnePlus Nord N10, which features the fingerprint sensor on the back of the device. The smartphone will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack.

