Last year, OnePlus created a new category of smartphones, known as Nord, to compete with brands that focus on making budget phones. The company’s new effort to make budget phones seems to be paying off as expected as OnePlus is looking forward to launching more Nord-branded phones this year. One of the Nord-branded phones that the company is currently working on is OnePlus Nord N1 5G, according to reliable tipster Max Jambor.

The Nord N1 5G will be a direct successor to the last year’s Nord N10 5G, per the tipster. However, Max confirmed only the existence of the device and didn’t shed enough light on other key details such as specs and release date of the smartphone. But since the Nord N10 was launched in late October last year, we can expect the N1 5G to debut in the same month, October.

Besides N1 5G, OnePlus is reportedly working on OnePlus Nord SE, which will look different than the original OnePlus Nord, but when it comes to hardware, the former will be much different from the latter. The Nord SE is expected to release a few days after the release of the OnePlus 9, 9E, and 9 Pro, which are all set to launch in March this year. You can know more about OnePlus Nord SE here.

Coming back to the N1 5G, both the N1 and its predecessor are expected to have much in common in terms of looks. In terms of performance, the N1 should be better than its predecessor as the former will pack the latest pieces of hardware.

If you own OnePlus Nord N10 5G., what changes you’re expecting to see in the N1 5G? Let’s know down in the comments.