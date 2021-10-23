OnePlus is now pushing a new OxygenOS update to its OnePlus Nord smartphones. Carrying a version number OxygenOS 11.1.6.6, the update adds the OnePlus Store and includes the Android October 2021 security patch, system stability improvements, general bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog in detail below.

Changelog

System Improved system stability and general bug fixes Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.10

OnePlus Store ?Only EU/NA? An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



The update is rolling out in a phased manner, meaning you may not get the update today. And if that’s the case, you should wait patiently for a few more days. Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord users can manually check for the OxygenOS 11.1.6.6 update by going to Settings > System > System updates. Before you install the update on your OnePlus Nord smartphone, make sure that the battery level of your smartphone is above 30% and that the minimum storage space available is 3GB.