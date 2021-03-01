After beta testing the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 for more than one month, OnePlus is finally rolling out the stable official version of its latest version of OxygenOS to OnePlus Nord smartphone. The update weighs in at 2910MB.

The latest version of OxygenOS brings a number of new features and fresh new designs that, according to OnePlus, “will empower more efficiency for your overall experience in big screen.” Some noteworthy features in OxygenOS 11 update include Ambient Display, Dark Mode shortcut in quick setting, improved Zen Mode, and more. You can read about these new features in detail below.

OxygenOS 11 update changelog

System Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details. Brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now. Optimized stability on some third-party applications and improved user experience.



Ambient Display Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule/All day option included. (To set: Settings > Display > Ambient Display) Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style) Newly added 10 new clock styles. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)



Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable. Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (To set: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range.)



Shelf Brand new Shelf UI Newly added weather widget with smarter animation effect



Gallery Story function supported, automatically forming weekly videos with photos and video in storage. Loading speed optimized, and the image preview is now faster.



Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord owners can install the OxygenOS 11 update by going to Settings > System > System updates. Before you install the update, make sure that the battery level of your smartphone is above 30% and that the minimum storage space available is 3GB.

via XDA