OnePlus is confirmed to launch the OnePlus Nord CE on June 10 in India and Europe, but that doesn’t mean people need to wait till the launch to know about the smartphone as Android Central has recently managed to uncover the details about some of the key specs of the Nord CE smartphone.

According to the publisher, OnePlus Nord CE will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, and powering the smartphone will be Snapdragon 750G. The smartphone will have e triple camera setup at the back — a 64MP primary sensor, which will be joined by two secondary sensors. The smartphone will have a 16MP front-facing camera.

The publisher also claims that the Nord CE will get a design refresh and the rear camera housing will look very similar to that of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

Previous rumors suggest the Nord CE will have a plastic rear panel and shiny metal frame and will include a fingerprint sensor, which will be located on the back, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Beyond that, there is no information about the other key specs of the smartphones.

As confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, the OnePlus Nord CE will be limited to India and Europe and will be a revamped version of last year’s Nord. However, it’s not clear whether the Nord CE is a direct successor to last year’s Nord, as OnePlus Nord 2 is said to be on the cards.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will start the livestream of the June 10 event at 7:00 PM IST(1:30 PM GMT).