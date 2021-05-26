Yesterday, May 25, OnePlus published all the details about the Stadia Premiere Edition promo that the company is running in Europe. In the FAQ section, OnePlus has mentioned the names of the smartphones that will support the deal. The company mentioned not only the names of its existing smartphones but also the smartphone that’s yet to be released.

In the FAQ section, OnePlus labeled the yet-to-be-released OnePlus Nord 2 as one of the supported smartphones for the Stadia Premier Edition deal, thus confirming the existence of the smartphone. This is the first time OnePlus has mentioned the name of its Nord successor on its official site.

We reported the second-generation OnePlus Nord will be powered by the Dimensity 1200 chip, unlike the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by the Snapdragon 765G. And while the company didn’t confirm the specs of the Nord 2, we can make some educated guesses as to when the smartphone will see the light of the day.

We haven’t heard anything about the rest of the specs, meaning we still don’t know key pieces of the information such as the camera, battery, display. But just like you, we’re also expecting the Nord 2 to be better than its predecessor in almost every aspect. Only time will tell whether we expected too much from the second-generation Nord.

The smartphone may also release next month as several sources claim that the Shenzhen tech firm will release the smartphone sometime in Q2, 2021. We can’t confirm whether it will release next month but since the Stadia Premier Edition promo will run until September 30, it’s highly likely that we’ll see Nord 2 hitting the market before then(via Android Police).