OnePlus saw remarkable success with the OnePlus Nord series last year and, therefore, the company wants to continue the trend of releasing the budget smartphone in the years to come. OnePlus is said to be working on the OnePlus N10 successor, but it seems that there exists some confusion regarding the official name of the smartphone.

Previously, it’s rumored that the N10 successor would be called OnePlus N1 5G, but famous tipster Max Jambor is now claiming a different name. According to the tipster, the N10 successor won’t be called N1 5G, instead, it’ll be called OnePlus Nord CE 5G. However, it’s unlikely that N1 5G and Nord CE are two different smartphones when it comes to the specs.

According to reliable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, the Nord N10 successor will measure 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm (10.3mm with the rear camera bump) and will have a plastic rear panel and shiny metal frame. In terms of display size and positioning of the selfie camera, the OnePlus Nord CE will be similar to its predecessor — a 6.49-inch flat display and a single punch-hole selfie camera on the top left corner of the display. However, the tipster didn’t give any information about the display resolutions.

While the design of the OnePlus Nord CE appears to be very similar to its predecessor, there exist some striking differences between the two. One of the interesting things about Nord CE is the positioning on the fingerprint sensor. The sensor is located on the right frame as against the OnePlus Nord N10, which features the fingerprint sensor on the back of the device. The smartphone will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The OnePlus Nord N10 was released in the month of October last year, but we don’t know when the OnePlus Nord CE will hit the market. But since OnePlus has decided the official name for the smartphone, the company might release the smartphone within a month or two.

Meanwhile, if you’re a Nord N10 user., what improvements do you want to see in the upcoming N1 5G smartphone? Let’s know down in the comments.