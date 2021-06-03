OnePlus is confirmed to hold an event on June 10 to launch a couple of new products, including the OnePlus Nord CE. We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors about some of the key specs about the Nord CE since last week. But today we just got the complete details about the smartphones: design, camera, features, specs, battery, pretty much everything you could ask for.

My Smart Price in collaboration with Indian tipster Yogesh has unveiled all the details about the smartphone. According to the publisher, OnePlus Nord CE will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel, which is what we claimed in one of our previous posts. The AMOLED display will also support a high screen refresh rate — to be more specific, it’ll be 90 Hz.

The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 750G coupled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM, depending upon the variant. Speaking of variants, the OnePlus CE will be available in two storage options — 64GB and 128 GB.

Talking about the cameras, the Nord CE will have a triple camera setup at the back, which will include a 64MP OmniVision sensor, and that will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, OnePlus will add a 16MP front camera, located in the punch hole design.

The OnePlus Nord CE is rumored to get a battery upgrade over the original OnePlus Nord. The Nord CE will pack a 4,500 mAh battery, while last year’s Nord has a battery capacity of 4,115mAh. The smartphone will support Warp Charge 30T, which is another name for 30W fast-charging support — enough to make the battery go from zero to 70% in just 30 mins. Other features will include a 3.5mm audio jack, Mono speaker, UFS2.1 storage,

The OnePlus Nord CE will be 7.9mm thick and will cost around Rs. 25,000(8GB+128GB) in India. The company will start taking pre-orders from June 11.