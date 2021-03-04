Back in August last year, OnePlus release its first-ever Nord smartphone, with the purpose of re-entering the budget smartphone market. And for the phone maker, this new strategy has worked well so far, with OnePlus Nord receiving a positive response in the US. Since its new budget smartphone strategy is a hit, the company is planning a number of new Nord smartphone this year.

According to sources close to Android Central, OnePlus has already started working on second-generation OnePlus Nord, which will officially be called OnePlus Nord 2. And it looks like there will be some noteworthy difference between the Nord 2 and its predecessors. One of the key differences between the Nord and Nord 2 is that the latter will be based on a flagship MediaTek Dimesity 1200 chip, while the former is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon processor.

Unfortunately, sources didn’t reveal the rest of the specs, leaving us in the dark about key details about the smartphone. But what we do know is that the smartphone will see the light of the day in Q2 of 2021.

Apart from the OnePlus Nord 2, the company is also working on two more Nord devices — Nord N1 5G and Nord SE. However, it’s likely that these two smartphones will launch after the Nord 2. Meanwhile, the company will release the OnePlus 9 series alongside its first-ever smartwatch this month.