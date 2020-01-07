OnePlus Concept One smartphone comes with invisible cameras

Over the past few years, we have seen several designs from smartphones OEMs to hide the front camera. At CES 2020, OnePlus today revealed its latest concept smartphone named Concept One that features invisible cameras on the back. Yes, OnePlus has included a technology that hides the huge camera setup on the back. To develop this feature, OnePlus took inspiration from luxury cars like McLaren that allows people to adjust sunroof’s transparency through electrochromic glass. OnePlus is using the same electrochromic glass for camera lenses on the back of Concept One.

When you launch the camera app in the Concept One phone, the glass covering the cameras will become transparent, allowing you to take great photos. When you close the camera app, the glass will become opaque. OnePlus mentioned that this electrochromic glass technology now consumes negligible amount of power, switches between transparent and opaque modes in 0.7 seconds, and measures only 0.05mm.

Check out the demo of this Concept One phone below.

You can learn more about this new Concept One phone from the source link below.

Image Credit: Engadget Source: XDA-Developers