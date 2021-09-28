Earlier this month, the leaked renders of the OnePlus Buds Z2 surfaced online, giving us a closer look at what the upcoming Buds Z successor will look like. And now, thanks to the latest leak, we just got to know about the key features of the Buds Z2.

According to tipster Max Jambor, the new Buds Z2 will offer Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. For the sake of comparison, the Buds Z2 predecessor doesn’t offer ANC support.

Moreover, OnePlus’ new truly wireless earbuds will have the IP55 certification, making them immune to damages from dust and water. The OnePlus Buds Z is also IP55-certified. What’s interesting is that the OnePlus Buds Z2 will add Dolby Atmos support, something that its predecessor does offer.

The new Buds Z2 will offer a 38-hour of battery life on a full charge. And 10 minutes of charging will give you 5 hours of playback time. Meanwhile, it will be available in two colors—Black and White.

As previous leaks suggest, OnePlus Buds Z2 will be very similar to Buds Z in terms of design, and they are expected to launch alongside OnePlus 9 RT in October.