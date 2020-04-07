OnePlus often faces criticism for not adopting wireless charging technology for its flagship smartphones. But that will no longer be the case as the Shenzhen-based company has finally announced its first-ever wireless charger called Warp Charge 30 Wireless. The 30W wireless charger is rumored to be exclusive to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Warp Charge 30 Wireless is capable of making the battery of your device go from 0 to 50 percent in only half an hour, according to OnePlus. In order to make sure that its 30W wireless charger is both fast and reliable, OnePlus utilized Warp wireless direct charging architecture, and a customized chip, which helps in controlling the charger’s current and voltage to maximize overall efficiency.

The Warp Charge 30 Wireless also offers great safety measures. It’s capable of detecting abnormal currents and voltages and in case such scenarios arise, the wireless charger will automatically deactivate charging.

OnePlus wireless charging technology is also Qi-compatible with all Qi wireless chargers at 5W.

“On top of that, if you are using a Qi wireless charger that supports a 10W EPP standard, you’ll be able to get 10W charging speeds for your OnePlus phone,” the company wrote in a forum post.

OnePlus will announce OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro at the pop-up event, which is all set to take place on April 14. We’re expecting some hands-on demos of the wireless charger at the event.