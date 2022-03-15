OnePlus is now rolling out a new OxygenOS update to OnePlus 9RT smartphones. The latest update offers no new features, but instead, you get system stability improvements and optimization to the proximity sensor performance to improve the calling experience. The official changelog is given below.

Changelog

All these changes are available through OxygenOS 11_A.06 update. Earlier this month, OnePlus also rolled out OxygenOS 11_A.05 to add the February 2022 security patches along with a host of other changes to the smartphone. However, unlike the last update, the latest one includes only a couple of changes.

OnePlus 9RT owners can install the OxygenOS 11_A.06 update by going to Settings > System > System updates.

This is a phased rollout, so it’s perfectly normal if you haven’t got the update yet. Meanwhile, OnePlus 9RT users can let us know in the comments about their experience with installing the update.

In other news, OnePlus has started testing Android 12 based OxygenOS 12 with OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users. OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users can now join the Closed Beta Program to test Android 12 before it becomes available for the general public. You can join the Closed Beta Program from here.

Are you joining the Closed Beta Program? Let us know in the comments section.