OnePlus is known to offer quality hardware at an affordable price point, but when it comes to camera, OnePlus phones has not been able to match what Samsun and Apple offers in their flagship phones. While the upcoming OnePlus 9 series will reportedly adopt some of the most requested features that users have been asking for quite some time, the camera in OnePlus 9 series might continue to disappoint many new users.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, OnePlus 9 series features a regular telephoto lense and not a periscope camera system. The tipster also claims that many upcoming smartphones will ditch the periscope camera system. For those not aware, a periscopic camera system offer zoom capability as compared to the regular telephoto lens.

The upcoming OnePlus flagship is confirmed to be based on Snapdragon 888 processor. The model that you’re seeing uses 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, but that definitely doesn’t mean that we won’t see a higher variant with more storage and RAM. According to rumors, the OnePlus 9 has support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR content. The smartphone has a display resolution of 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+).

We recently reported OnePlus’ upcoming flagship smartphone will include three models this year as the company is said to be adding a budget OnePlus 9 to the lineup. The 9 series will offer Android 11 out of the box, as you’d expect from a flagship phone of 2021.