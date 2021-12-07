After months of beta testing OxygenOS 12, OnePlus is now rolling out the stable version of the update to OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users across different parts of the world. The stable OxygenOS 12 update is also available for unlocked OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in the USA.

The latest OxygenOS 12 update adds UI refreshment and a bunch of exciting new features. What’s interesting in this update is that the UI keeps OxygenOS despite the fact that the OPPO’s ColorOS has been merged with OnePlus. And this is something that a lot of OnePlus fans will appreciate.

Talking about what’s new in this update, the update includes a bunch of new OnePlus Shelf card styles, which now include Earphone Control Card, OnePlus Scout (universal search), and a OnePlus Watch Card for glancing at your fitness stats. The update also includes Work-Life Balance, allowing you to switch between Work and Life modes using a Quick Setting.

However, OnePlus is yet to post an update about the availability of the stable OxygenOS 12 update. But we’re expecting the company to make an announcement regarding it very soon.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro owners can now check for updates by heading to Settings>System update>System updates.

via GSMArena