OnePlus hasn’t been able to release all its products in India as per the schedule this year, and the company seems to have decided to push them to next year. OnePlus Buds Z2 could be one such product that the company is believed to launch in India next year. The earbuds are already available in China, the US, and Europe, but users in India won’t get the opportunity to get their hands on them before 2022.

OnePlus Buds Z2 is the direct successor to last year’s OnePlus Buds Z, and as per the latest rumors, they will be pricier than their predecessor. The OnePlus Buds Z2 is expected to be priced at INR 4,999 in India. The earbuds will be available in a single Pearl White color option, while the Obsidian Black color option will reportedly be available sometime next year.

The fact that the Buds Z2 will cost higher than their processor can be explained by the addition of the Active Noise Cancellation feature, a feature the OnePlus Buds Z lacks. Apart from that, the new Buds Z2 will offer a 38-hour of battery life on a full charge. And 10 minutes of charging will give you 5 hours of playback time. Other feature includes Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, IP55 certification, support for Dolby Atmos, Transparency Mode, which lets outside sound in so that you can hear what’s going on around you.

If you’re based in India, are you excited about the new OnePlus Buds Z2? Sound off down in the comments.

via 91mobiles