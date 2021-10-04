OnePlus has no plans to launch another flagship phone this year. Instead, Shenzhen tech firm will launch an entry-level flagship smartphone called OnePlus 9 RT. Now a new OnePlus smartphone with model number MT2110, which is said to be the OnePlus 9 RT, has recently surfaced on the Geekbench site, hinting that the official launch could happen very soon.

The Geekbench listing also reveals few more details about the smartphone. According to the benchmark site, the upcoming OnePlus 9 RT will be based on Snapdragon 888 chip and not Snapdragon 870. The listing also says it’ll have 12GB of RAM, though it’s not clear whether the handset will be available in more than one RAM variant.

Talking about the benchmark scores, the OnePlus 9 RT manages a single-core score of 818 and a multi-core score of 3246 on Geekbench 5.

Besides Geekbench, the OnePlus 9 RT also visited China’s 3C certification site and passed India’s BIS certification. And now that the smartphone is also listed on the Geekbench site, it can be assumed that the OnePlus 9 RT might launch as early as this month. However, OnePlus has so far remained tight-lipped about the launch of its upcoming entry-level flagship phone.

ONEPLUS 9 RT RUMORED SPECIFICATIONS

If the previous rumors are to be believed, the upcoming smartphone will share a lot of similarities with the OnePlus 9R because the core specs of the former will be the same as the latter. It’s expected to feature the same 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging.

The camera is another area where the 9 RT will be slightly different from the 9R: the former will feature OePlus Nord 2’s 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, unlike the latter, which has a 48 MP main camera. For taking selfies, it’ll offer a 16 MP front camera. Interestingly, it’ll be the first OnePlus phone to offer Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box. Other features include NFC, dual stereo speakers, an X-axis vibration motor, 5G support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port, in-display fingerprint sensor, UFS 3.1.

OnePlus 9 RT availability

Unlike the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the new OnePlus 9 RT will be available in select markets. The smartphone is rumored to be available in Europe and India. Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the timeline as to when the smartphone will go official. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to OnePlus 9 RT here.