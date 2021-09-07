OnePlus is said to release a new flagship tier smartphone, OnePlus 9 RT, in Europe and India in the month of October. Now, we’re starting to see pieces of evidence that not only confirm the existence of the device but also suggest the release date is not far away.

The upcoming OnePlus 9 RT with model number MT2111 has recently been spotted on India’s BIS certification site, hinting that the launch event could happen in October as suggested by previous rumors. Unfortunately for our readers, the listing reveals nothing about the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. On the bright side, however, we already have some details about the handset, thanks to the previous rumors.

If the previous rumors are to be believed, the upcoming smartphone will share a lot of similarities with the OnePlus 9R because the core specs of the former will be the same as the latter. It’s expected to feature the same 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging. However, the OnePlus 9 RT will pack “a higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 870” and not the OnePlus Snapdragon 870 or Snapdragon 888.

The camera is another area where the 9 RT will be slightly different from the 9R: the former will feature OePlus Nord 2’s 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, unlike the latter, which has a 48 MP main camera. Interestingly, it’ll be the first OnePlus phone to offer Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box.

Unfortunately, the complete details about the OnePlus 9 RT are currently not known, but we’re expecting the rest of the details to surface on the internet much before the launch date. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to the OnePlus 9RT smartphone here.