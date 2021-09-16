OnePlus 9 RT passes 3C certification, launch likely in October

Rumors of a OnePlus flagship phone, called OnePlus 9 RT, have been doing the rounds since August. Earlier this month, the OnePlus 9 RT surfaced on India’s BIS certification site, confirming its existence. And now, the smartphone has also passed China’s 3C certification site, revealing some key details about the smartphone.

According to the 3C certification site, the upcoming OnePlus 9 RT bears model number MT2110 and has 65W fast-charging support. The listing reveals no other important details, but we already know key specifications about the smartphone, courtesy of previous leaks. However, the fact that the 9 RT has started to surface on various certification sites is kind of confirmatory to the fact that the official launch could be imminent. So, we are still willing to bet that the official release will be on October 15, as suggested by previous rumors.

OnePlus 9 RT rumored specifications

If the previous rumors are to be believed, the upcoming smartphone will share a lot of similarities with the OnePlus 9R because the core specs of the former will be the same as the latter. It’s expected to feature the same 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging. However, the OnePlus 9 RT will pack “a higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 870” and not the OnePlus Snapdragon 870 or Snapdragon 888.

The camera is another area where the 9 RT will be slightly different from the 9R: the former will feature OePlus Nord 2’s 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, unlike the latter, which has a 48 MP main camera. For taking selfies, it’ll offer a 16 MP front camera. Interestingly, it’ll be the first OnePlus phone to offer Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box. Other features include NFC, dual stereo speakers, an X-axis vibration motor, 5G support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port, in-display fingerprint sensor, UFS 3.1.