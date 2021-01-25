OnePlus is expected to release its upcoming flagship phone, the OnePlus 9 series, in the first half of 2021. And as we’re approaching the release date, we’re getting to know more and more about the OnePlus 9 series. The latest information that we have is about the display of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

According to popular tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 9 uses a 6.55-inch FHD flat display, while the 9 Pro uses a 6.78-inch QHD curved display. Both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have support for a 120 Hz screen refresh rate and have punch-hole camera cutout in the left corner. The tipster also claims that OnePlus will use a 4,500mAh battery in the OnePlus 9 series.

However, we have no details on the camera specs of the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro. But OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the company’s future phones will have a better camera system. It’ll be interesting to see whether or not OnePlus 9 series come with significant camera improvements over its TV series.

The upcoming OnePlus flagship is confirmed to be based on Snapdragon 888 processor. The model that you’re seeing uses 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, but that definitely doesn’t mean that we won’t see a higher variant with more storage and RAM. According to rumors, the OnePlus 9 has support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR content. The smartphone has a display resolution of 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+). You can know more about OnePlus 9 Pro here.