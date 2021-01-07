OnePlus is finally gearing up to address one of the biggest issues in OnePlus phones. The company is confirmed to be working on solutions to offer a better camera system in its future flagship phones. In a recent discussion on Weibo, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the company will invest “huge resources” in developing a better camera system, with the purpose of becoming “the word’s number one” in image quality.

OnePlus receives a barrage of criticisms over the camera systems in its flagship smartphones. Users claim image quality is one of the areas where the company needs to put a lot of effort to catch up with Samsung and Apple. Nevertheless, it’s good to see that the company is finally paying attention to what users have been complaining about for years.

A better camera system is something that the Shenzhen-based company will need to incorporate into its flagship phones as early as possible due to the growing competition it is facing from Xiaomi, Huawei, and other Chinese brands. All these rival brands are also offering flagship phones at nearly the same price as the OnePlus flagships and are investing heavily to better the camera system. So, in order to stand out from the crowd, focussing on improving the image quality is the need of the hour.

How many of you are using an OnePlus flagship? Are you satisfied with the camera? If not, let’s know about the improvements that you want to see in the camera of the company’s future phones.

via GSMArena