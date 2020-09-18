OnePlus 8T is launching next month

OnePlus is quite close to releasing its upcoming high-end smartphone OnePlus 8T, which this time around, won’t be accompanied by OnePlus 8T Pro. According to teenage leaker Ishan Agarwal, the Shenzhen-based tech company is all set to launch the smartphone on October 14, though he also pointed out that the release might face a slight delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic(via MSP).

OnePlus 8T specs

According to previous rumors, the OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, though it’s not confirmed whether or not 8GB/128 GB will be the only variant, just like the OnePlus 7T. Rumor also has it that the 8T series will rock 65W Fast charging technology, which will be based on the same technology as OPPO’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 and as Realme’s 65W SuperDart charging.

The leak claims that the OnePlus 8T has four cameras at the back — a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait lens. The 48MP lens is different than that of the OnePlus 8 in the sense that the former has a newer imaging sensor, so we expect better photos from the 8T. Unfortunately, we have no information on the selfie camera, but based on the leaked render, we can say that the 8T features a hole-punch camera design, which houses the front-facing camera.

The leaked render pretty much confirmed that OnePlus 8T won’t look radically different than the OnePlus 8, in fact, you won’t be able to recognize the difference between the two unless you pay close attention to every detail — the 8T has slimmer bezels and a flatter display.