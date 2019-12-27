OnePlus 8 Pro was spotted on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website in China, thanks to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. The listing on the MIIT website revealed some important new details about the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro.

According to the listing, OnePlus 8 Pro will come with dual-mode 5G connectivity and will support several frequency bands including n1, n41, n78, and n79(via gadgets360). The 5G option in the OnePlus 8 Pro is also rumored to be available more widely. Otherwise, the listing provides no new information about the OnePlus 8 Pro

Leaked renders have suggested that the OnePlus 8 Pro is going to feature the punch-hole camera design, which is similar to the one found in the leaked renders of the OnePlus 8, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series of smartphones. OnePlus 8 Pro will have curved edges, like its predecessor and the size of the display panel is tipped to be 6.65-inch, slightly bigger than the 6.5-inch panel on the OnePlus 8.

It’s rumored to have a quad-camera setup, all cameras arranged vertically, at the back — the fourth camera is expected to be a depth-sensing 3D ToF, which finds its application in 3D photography, AR, portrait mode images, etc. Other specs include a hole for the mic at the top edge, USB Type-C port flanked by a redesigned speaker grille at the bottom. OnePlus 8 Pro will measure 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.8mm in size.

OnePlus is going to launch the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite in the second quarter of 2020.