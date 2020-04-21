OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartphones, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro a few days ago. And the company is now making it available in various parts of the world. Consumers in India and Europe and India can buy both OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro right now from OnePlus’ official website, while buyers in China and the USA will be able to place an order for the new OnePlus smartphones from tomorrow.

In the UK, the OnePlus 8 Pro with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage will cost you £799.00, while the other variant with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage is currently available at £899.00. On the other hand, OnePlus 8 with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage is available at £599.00, while the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at £699.00. You can buy OnePlus 8 series here from OnePlus UK.

In India, the OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 41,999, while the 8GB+128 and 12GB+256GB are priced at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999 respectively. The Pro model is even cheaper. In India, the 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage cost Rs. 54,999, while the 12GB+256GB is priced at Rs. 59,999. You can buy the new OnePlus 8 series here from OnePlus.in.

In Germany, OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB RAM+128GB is €900 on OnePlus’ official site (Onyx Black only), while the 256GB is €1,000 (available in Ultramarine Blue and Glacial Green). On the other hand, OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM+128GB storage is €700 (Glacial Green), 256GB is €800 (Interstellar Glow, Glacial Green). If you’re based in Germany, you can buy the OnePlus 8 series from here.

via GSMArena