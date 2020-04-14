OnePlus 8 series is one of the heavily leaked smartphones so far this year, so we already know quite a lot about the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. However, while the OnePlus CEO clarified that OnePlus 8 would be under the $1,000 price bracket, the CEO didn’t reveal the exact price point of the duo.

Today, UK retailer John Lewis has leaked all the pricing details of OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. Both the smartphones will be available in two different variants — 8GB/128 and 12GB/256GB.

The price of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series will be higher than its predecessors, as OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had already said in an interview. The most affordable OnePlus 8 with 5G, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost 599 GBP (749 USD approx), while the 12GB/256GB model will be priced at 699 GBP (880 USD approx).

The OnePlus 8 Pro will cost 100 GBP more than the price of the OnePlus 8. The Pro model with 8GB RAM and 128 storage will be available at a price point of 799 GBP ($1000 USD approx), while the 12GB/256GB model will cost 899 GBP (1120 USD approx).

For the sake of comparison, last year’s OnePlus 7T is currently priced at £549 (~$681) in the UK, while the 7T Pro is selling at £699 (~$868). OnePlus CEO Pete Lau attributed the increase in price to the introduction of 5G technology in the OnePlus 8 series.

Highlights of OnePlus 8 Pro:

The OnePlus 8 Pro has been created with a large 6.78” QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 16MP selfie camera, along with 48MP quad camera system, a 4510mAh battery with Warp Charge technology, as well as a fingerprint scanner, GPS and 256GB of storage. This device is 5G ready – please check with your service provider for further details. 5G enabled: Get ready for the next generation of mobile internet and experience incredible download speeds, or play games without the fear of lag. Please contact your mobile service provider regarding the 5G options currently available to you. Super snaps: With a 16MP front facing camera, the OnePlus 8 Pro will help you snap some super selfies, whilst the phone’s 48MP quad camera system will ensure you capture many memorable moments. Be immersed: OnePlus 8 Pro’s large 6.78” AMOLED, QHD+ display, with a 120Hz refresh rate provides great visual real estate for gaming sessions or checking out your social media account. Great qualities: Unlocking is easy thanks to the fingerprint scanner, one touch and away you go, whilst GPS will help guide you to your destinations. Warp Charge technology means a quick 30-minute charge gives you up to 50% power. Additionally, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos technology will provide an immersive soundscape.

The company will unveil both the smartphones at an event later today.