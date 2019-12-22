OnePlus is one of the brands that smartphone pundits will recommend to anyone who is on the lookout for a value-for-money flagship smartphone. It’s even easier now to recommend the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro as they received a handsome discount.

The OnePlus 7T 6GB/128GB is now available at a price point of $479, down from its original price point of $659, while the 7T Pro 8GB/256GB is now available at $656, down from its original $1,008 price tag.

OnePlus 7T rocks a 7nm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor coupled with 8GB primary memory, and for storage, you have two choices — 128GB and 256GB. OnePlus 7T will have a decent camera. We’re talking about 48MP(f/1.6 with OIS + EIS)+16MP(f/2.2 Ultra-Wide with 120° field of view )+12MP(f/2.2 with 2x Zoom) rear camera, 16MP front(f/2.0 with EIS). You can buy the OnePlus 7T at a discounted price from here.

OnePlus 7T Pro is also powered by the same processor that is the Snapdragon 855 Plus. The 7T Pro is available in one storage option and that is 256GB coupled with 8GB of RAM. Talking about the cameras, we’re talking about a triple camera set-up, with 48MP(f/1.6 with OIS + EIS)+8MP(f/2.4 with 3x Zoom )+16MP(f/2.2 Ultra-wide with 120° field of view) at the back, 16MP front(f/2.0 with EIS). You can buy the OnePlus 7T Pro at a discounted price from here.

If you want to purchase OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro, you need to make the purchase within seven days to take advantage of the discount.