OxygenOS 11 update is now available for most of OnePlus’ premium handsets and while the software update made significant changes to the overall software experience, OnePlus 7 and 7T users will be deprived of one of the most loved features in the latest in the OxygenOS update — OnePlus confirmed the Always on Display(AOD) feature won’t be coming to OnePlus 7 and 7T series.

While responding to a query on the OnePlus forum, the company confirmed OnePlus 7 and 7T series won’t get the AOD feature. A OnePlus support staff also corroborated the company’s official stand by stating that the AOD feature won’t become available for 2019’s premium OnePlus phones due to some hardware limitations. The support staff further added that the company did add the feature to the Open Beta 3 update, but the company’s software team didn’t get the desired result and, therefore, decided not to add the feature to the OnePlus 7 and 7T series.

However, as recommended by the OnePlus support staff, those wanting to still go ahead and use the feature despite the company’s warning can do so by installing the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 update. But if AOD isn’t a big deal for you, you should probably avoid the Open Beta 4.

Since both the OnePlus 7 and 7T series are more than two years old, it’s possible that these two models won’t get all features of future OxygenOS updates. Whatever the case may be, both the OnePlus 7 and 7T are eligible for OxygenOS 12 update, which will be based on Android 12.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has started pushing the Android May 2021 security patch to the OnePlus 7 and 7T series with the latest OxygenOS update. If you’re using any of the two smartphones, you should definitely install the update as it contains fixes for security vulnerabilities.

