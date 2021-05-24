OnePlus is pushing a new OxygenOS update to OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. The update carries version number OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 and adds tons of improvements and bug fixes.

Talking about what’s new, the update adds improved Gallery and Shelf alongside fixes for a couple of camera issues. The update also brings Android May 2021 security patches and improvements to the system fluency. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Improved the system fluency Fixed the occasional issue that Google Fi SIM card cannot accept incoming calls Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Shelf Improved the swiping experience of Shelf

Gallery Improved the loading speed of previewing pictures

Phone Fixed the occasional issue that incoming call interface delays to display Fixed the occasionally abnormal display issue when making a call

Camera Fixed the occasional issue that the mirror effect fails to work Fixed the abnormal issue with the camera when zooming in macro mode Fixed the abnormal issue with some buttons when taking pictures continuously in Nightscape mode

Network Improved 4G network communication Improved the stability of Wi-Fi connection



However, it’s worth noting that the update is being rolled out in a phased manner, so you may not get the update right now. And if that’s the case, you should patiently wait for a few more days to download the update. Meanwhile, OnePlus 7 / 7 Pro owners can install the OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 update by going to Settings > System > System updates.