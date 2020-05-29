OnePlus is rolling out a new update for OnePlus 6 and 6T users. The new update brings improvements and bug fixes to OxygenOS as well as bumps the OS to v10.3.4.

The new update comes with May’s security patch and updates the OnePlus launcher to v4.1.6. You can head down below to check out the changelog for the update:

System Updated launcher version to 4.1.6 Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05 Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Phone Fixed the issue with default country in assisted dialing when Sim 2 is in roaming state Newly added Work-Life Balance to help prioritize notifications and allocate time wisely?India only? Newly added Epic Games in Game Space?India only)



You can head to Settings>System>System Update to download the latest update. Alternatively, you can download the image files for the OnePlus 6 and for the OnePlus 6T and install the update manually. The company also updated the OnePlus 7 series recently to the May security patch.