OnePlus is now rolling out a major update for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series on the stable channel. The latest OxygenOS update brings a number of new features including support for Dolby Atmos for better sound quality for OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, support for slow-motion recording at 720p at 960fps(OnePlus 7T only), Epic Games in Games Space(India only). Further, the update brings Android April Security Patch, lens stain detection, improved battery life, and many other improvements.

If you’re based in India, you’ll get OxygenOS 10.3.3 for the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T. OnePlus is rolling the same update with a different version that’s OxygenOS 10.0.11 for OnePlus 7T in other parts of the world. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality

Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience

Improved the battery life user experience

Improved system stability and fixed general issues

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04 Camera Supported the slow-motion recording at 720p at 960fps (7T series only)

Adding lens stain detection Phone Newly added Epic Games in Game Space (India only)

You can upgrade your OnePlus 7/7T series to the latest OxygenOS update just by going to the Settings> System> System updates.

via XDA