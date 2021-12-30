OnePlus is confirmed to release the OnePlus 10 Pro in China in January, and as expected, the smartphone, which has model number NE2210, has recently visited Geekbench, corroborating that the launch could happen soon.

A few days ago, the OnePlus 10 Pro appeared on the Chinese retail website JD.com, and according to the listing, the pre-order will start from January 4.

The Geekbench listing doesn’t reveal anything new about the OnePlus 10 Pro, but thanks to previous leaks, we already know quite about the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone.

According to the Geekbench listing, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with 12 GB RAM. Beyond that, the listing reveals nothing about the specifications.

Talking about the benchmark scores, the smartphone managed to get a single-core score of 976 and a multi-core score of 3469 on Geekbench 5.

According to rumors, the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display will have a hole-punch design to house the 32 MP selfie camera. The phone will be based on the recently-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. You can know more about the smartphone here.