OnePlus 10 Pro debuted in China first, but users outside of the country won’t have to wait much longer for the global launch to happen. However, there will be one noteworthy difference between the global and China variants of the smartphone. While the OnePlus 10 Pro in China runs OPPO’s ColorOS 12 out of the box, the global variant will boot a different Android skin.

Previously, we heard rumors that it’ll run the new ‘Unified OS’ out of the box, but popular Indian tipster Yogesh Brar has recently told 91mobiles that Unified OS has been delayed, as a result of which the global variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro will offer OxygenOS 12 out of the box. OnePlus will likely roll out the Unified OS update at a later date, though we’re unaware of when users will be able to use the new Android skin.

However, the tipster has shared nothing on why OnePlus has delayed the Android skin.

OnePlus made no announcements regarding the unveiling of the new Unified OS, nor did the company say anything about the delay. You might want to choose to believe the rumors to be true because Brar has an impeccable track record in providing us with accurate information. That said, things change at a rapid pace in the field of tech, so we cannot completely rule out the possibility of the OnePlus 10 Pro running Unified OS right from its official launch.

For those unaware, the Unified OS will be a result of the merger of OxygenOS and ColorOS. Last year, the company had promised that the new Android skin would be as clean and lightweight as before. Besides its new flagship smartphones, the company also promised to make the new integrated OS available to some of its older flagships, though which handsets will get the update is still unknown. OnePlus will share more when the company announces the new Android skin.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen of 1440p resolution. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It benefits from a triple camera setup, consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX789, 50MP Samsung JN1, and 8MP Telephoto sensors, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for taking selfies. Like its predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro also features the HASSELBLAD camera branding.

OnePlus 10 Pro also features a technology called Hyperboost, which pushes the hardware to the limit for gaming purposes. The smartphone also has an improved cooling system. In addition to that, it includes a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast wired charging. The wireless charging speed is up to 50W, which is impressive. You know more about the smartphone here.

How many of you’re disappointed at OnePlus for effectively killing OxygenOS 12? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.