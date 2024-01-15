Apple offers unusually high discounts in China for the Lunar New Year amid fall in sales

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Apple has introduced price cuts on its latest iPhones in China, a departure from its typical pricing strategy. The discounts, ranging up to 500 yuan ($70) for top models, apply to iPhones from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This move coincides with the upcoming Lunar New Year, a major shopping season in China, and also encompasses other Apple products, including MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watches. The company offers additional savings on the MacBook Air, with discounts of up to 800 yuan ($112).

While Apple typically discounts devices during this period, offering reductions on its newest iPhones within years is unusual. Analysts suggest the move could be motivated by several factors like sales of the iPhone 15 in China have been slower than its predecessor’s. This may be due to increased competition from local smartphone brands like Huawei.

Government restrictions on using foreign devices in some sectors have also impacted sales. It is unclear whether the discounts offered by Apple will effectively boost iPhone sales in China. Furthermore, it is uncertain if Apple plans to implement similar pricing strategies in other markets.

This development warrants monitoring, as it could signify a shift in Apple’s approach to the Chinese market, a crucial segment for its global business.

