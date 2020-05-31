We reported recently that Microsoft was lifting the requirement for users to be Microsoft 365 subscribers to scan more than one page using the page-scanning feature of the OneDrive app.

Now Microsoft has updated the OneDrive app for Android with support for this feature.

The changelog for OneDrive 6.6 for Android reads:

Scan documents and whiteboards – Scanning multiple pages is now free. Now you can scan multiple images of documents and whiteboards into a single PDF file.

Bug fixes and performance improvements.

While multiple page scans are now supported, the limit remains 10 pages per document.

You can download the updated OneDrive app here from Play Store.

via WBI